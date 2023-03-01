The former Razorbacks basketball player was helping an Oklahoma family fill their cart, combating the inflation that impacts many American families.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Monday Jan. 2, Thunder player Jaylin Williams assisted a local family of six on a shopping spree at Homeland.

With Williams' help, the Herrera family filled their cart with $500 in groceries and they were given an additional $500 Homeland gift card for future grocery purchases.

Luz and Jose Herrera and their four children were selected as recipients of the shopping spree through the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City Clubhouse

Former Razorback basketball player Jaylin Williams signed a four-year $8.2 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2022.

