Oklahoma Air National Guardsman killed in Iraq rocket attack

15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Camp Taji base.
OKLAHOMA, USA — A 28-year-old Oklahoma Air National Guardsman has been identified as one of the two service members killed in a rocket attack in Iraq on Wednesday (Mar. 11). 

Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts of Owasso, Oklahoma was killed in the support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. Department of Defense said

Roberts was assigned to the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard, headquartered in Tulsa.

Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) offered condolences Friday (Mar. 13) to Roberts' family and friends. 

“Christie and I offer our deepest condolences to Staff Sgt. Roberts’ family and friends and we will keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” Mullin said. “Thank you, Staff Sgt. Roberts, for making the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our great country.” 