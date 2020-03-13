Oklahoma Air National Guardsman killed in Iraq rocket attack

15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Camp Taji base.

OKLAHOMA, USA — A 28-year-old Oklahoma Air National Guardsman has been identified as one of the two service members killed in a rocket attack in Iraq on Wednesday (Mar. 11).

Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts of Owasso, Oklahoma was killed in the support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. Department of Defense said.

Roberts was assigned to the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard, headquartered in Tulsa.

Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) offered condolences Friday (Mar. 13) to Roberts' family and friends.