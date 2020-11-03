Officials identify soldier died at Ft. Jackson during combat training

Fort Jackson medical personnel say the solider died Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson officials have released the name of the soldier who died Tuesday during a combat training exercise.

Pvt. Angel Cortes, 29, was doing non-strenuous activity when he suffered a medical emergency.

Officials says the Connecticut Army National Guard soldier was transported to an off-post hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 9:30 p.m..

"The loss of one of our own is never easy," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. "We take seriously the safety of everyone at Fort Jackson. Our deepest sympathies go out to the Family, friends and teammates of this Soldier."