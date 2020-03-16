Oaklawn casino closed after 2 people test positive for COVID-19 in Garland County

Two out of the total 16 positive COVID-19 cases in the state are in Garland County.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Oaklawn Racing & Gaming announced Sunday evening that they were closing the casino for two weeks effective tomorrow, March 16.

The announcement comes after it was confirmed that two of the 16 positive COVID-19 cases in the state are in Garland County.

Oaklawn said the closure includes the Silks Bar and Grill, Bistro 2705 and the Sports Book.

Horse Racing will continue without anybody allowed to watch in the stands for the next two weeks.