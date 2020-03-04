NWA Heart Walk goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

The American Heart Association (AHA) is moving its 26th NWA Heart Walk online considering the coronavirus pandemic.

The NWA Heart Walk is a celebration of heart and stroke survivors that raises life-saving funds while encouraging physical activity.

The funds raised from the walk, go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and promoting better health.

“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Liz Anderson, Sr. Director for the walk. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”

This year, teams and participants are invited to be active at home or around their neighborhood on April 4, at 10 a.m.

Below are recommendations by the AHA for how to safely be active during the coronavirus pandemic.

• Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).

• Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

• Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges, and squats.

• Create an at-home circuit workout.

“At a time when it’s more critical than ever to keep our health top of mind, I strongly encourage everyone to step up, or make their first step, toward a longer, healthier life,” said Kevin Head of Walmart, co-chair of the local walk.

Participants can engage in the American Heart Association NWA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @AHANWA and use #NWAHeartWalk and #NWAHeartatHome.

To register, visit NWAHeartWalk.org. To learn more about the funds raised

go to www2.heart.org.