NWA focusing on minority populations during COVID-19 crisis

While minorities across the nation have been more greatly impacted by COVID-19 than white citizens, Northwest Arkansas leaders are focusing on their outreach to stem the deadly virus’s impact.

“I can tell you specifically, because I am part of a group that is working extensively with the Arkansas Department of Health, trying to communicate and see how we can better manage these sides of our community,” he said. “The numbers are there. It’s affecting disproportionally to those segments of the community that you just mentioned, and it is somewhat alarming, right?”