NWA cities working to expand housing supply to accommodate region’s growth

Following the release of census data in August that showed Fayetteville now the second-largest city in the state, an article released by online media company Visual Capitalist ranked the Northwest Arkansas metro area as the sixth fastest-growing metropolitan area in the country.

It seems all but certain that the growth will only continue in Northwest Arkansas in the coming decade. However, what’s less specific is if the region will have the housing supply to accommodate it.