COVID-19 case numbers spike during July in Crawford and Sebastian counties

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Sebastian County are up more than 200% between July 2 and July 30, and the active case count is up more than 50%. Known cases in Crawford County during the same period are up 160.5%, and active cases are up 20.5%.
Sebastian County had 57 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday (July 30) bringing the county’s number of active cases to 391. There have been 1,601 positive cases of the virus in Sebastian County since mid-March and 14 deaths. On July 2, there were 533 known cases, 257 active cases and 5 deaths.
Crawford County had 106 active cases Thursday with a total of 495 positive cases and three deaths. On July 2, there were 190 known cases, 88 active cases, and 1 death.
Mercy-Fort Smith reported they had eight COVID patients in the intensive care unit with an additional 13 patients hospitalized.
