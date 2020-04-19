Number of COVID-19 cases rise in Cummins prison

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Cummins prison in southeast Arkansas continues to grow, with almost 350 inmates testing positive.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Cummins prison in southeast Arkansas continues to grow, with almost 350 inmates testing positive following 974 tests administered Friday and Saturday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during Sunday’s (April 19) COVID-19 press conference that almost 1,400 Cummins inmates have been tested. The previous two days of testings found 348 positive cases. The inmates testing positive are now housed in eight barracks and seven barracks of inmates with negative results. (Talk Business & Politics will update this story with a confirmed number of total positive cases at Cummins.)

Of those testing positive, Gov. Hutchinson said most are asymptomatic, with only three being hospitalized.