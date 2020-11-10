x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

News

November ballot issues affect highway funding, term limits and initiative process

There will be three proposed constitutional amendments on voters’ November ballots that could affect highway funding, term limits and the initiative process itself.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There will be three proposed constitutional amendments on voters’ November ballots that could affect highway funding, term limits and the initiative process itself.

Issues 1, 2 and 3 are all legislatively-referred as the citizen-led proposals were all tossed from the ballot by the Arkansas Supreme Court earlier this year due to procedural issues tied to signature collections. A new state law led to a court ruling that said canvassers did not “pass” criminal background checks.

Issue 1 is a proposal that is part of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s highway plan. The initiative would make permanent a half-cent sales tax dedicated for road funding that is set to expire in 2022. If approved by voters this fall, Issue 1 will keep the tax in place and require that it remain spent on highways and road infrastructure.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

Related Articles