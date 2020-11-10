November ballot issues affect highway funding, term limits and initiative process

There will be three proposed constitutional amendments on voters’ November ballots that could affect highway funding, term limits and the initiative process itself.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There will be three proposed constitutional amendments on voters’ November ballots that could affect highway funding, term limits and the initiative process itself.

Issues 1, 2 and 3 are all legislatively-referred as the citizen-led proposals were all tossed from the ballot by the Arkansas Supreme Court earlier this year due to procedural issues tied to signature collections. A new state law led to a court ruling that said canvassers did not “pass” criminal background checks.

Issue 1 is a proposal that is part of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s highway plan. The initiative would make permanent a half-cent sales tax dedicated for road funding that is set to expire in 2022. If approved by voters this fall, Issue 1 will keep the tax in place and require that it remain spent on highways and road infrastructure.