Northwest Arkansas Humane Society donates 6,000 pounds of Food

Simmons out of Siloam Springs made a large donation of dog food to the Humane Society in Rogers which they decided to give away to the community.

The Northwest Arkansas Humane Society set up a shop outside their new facility to hand out free dog food to whoever needs it.

"We were able to hand out a lot of dog food, make a lot of people happy. It's a very rewarding thing," said Clayton Morgan with Northwest Arkansas Humane Society for animals.

Cars had been lined up for hours before they started handing out donations. Owners say the response was overwhelming.

"At 7:00 cars started pulling in. At 8:30 the cars were back into the subdivision

behind me. We went ahead and started 30 minutes early just to get things moving. I was overwhelmed with the amount of cars," said Morgan.

Simmons out of Siloam Springs donated 6000 pounds of dog food and that is exactly how much the Humane Society gave away.

"We used the honor system to have them come to us, we really wanted people who need help feeding their pets," said volunteer Julie Fryauf.

Due to layoffs, owners are worried about people not being able to afford food, the animals could end up in a shelter.

"We want to keep those people who are in need able to keep their families together with their pets. The last thing we want to see is someone having to surrender their pet because they can't feed them" said Fryauf.

The humane society has served the area for 25 years and is giving back to the community who helped bring them a new facility.

"Over 25 years I've adopted thousands of dogs out. The community has always been very good to me and the shelter, so this is our way to give back to the community" said Morgan.