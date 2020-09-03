Northwest Arkansas Council releases first music industry economic impact study

The study looks at the impact the music industry has on Northwest Arkansas' economy.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas’ music ecosystem produces a $389 million economic output and is responsible for 3,972 jobs in the region.

That’s according to new research released Monday (March 9) by the Northwest Arkansas Council. The council commissioned the study in 2018 to understand the economic impact of Northwest Arkansas’ music industry and how it can help drive the region’s economy and improve livability.

Cultural planning experts from the global consulting firm Sound Diplomacy spent 15 months in 2018 and 2019 analyzing Northwest Arkansas’ music ecosystem. The firm conducted more than 500 interviews with the region’s community and music industry leaders.

The analysis, according to a news release, also included an assessment of policies, venues, spaces, organizations and relationships to understand the music industry’s economic significance and develop a holistic music ecosystem strategy and action plan for Northwest Arkansas.