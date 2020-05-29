Northwest Arkansas Council makes available health resource guide for reopening businesses

The Northwest Arkansas Council, working with local, state and federal healthcare officials, has assembled a reference guide for employers.

The Northwest Arkansas Council, working with local, state and federal healthcare officials, has assembled a reference guide for employers. It is intended to offer guidance to help minimize health risks for employees returning to work during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The resource guide is available online and was updated on Friday (May 29) with the latest guidelines during a webinar hosted by the council.

Dr. James Marcolf of the Whole Health Institute said wearing masks is encouraged and should be worn as an act of charity to protect others against particles that are released from sneezing, talking and coughing.