Northwest Arkansas continues to lead state growth, 13th fastest-growing U.S. metro over past decade

Northwest Arkansas was the 13th fastest-growing metro area in the United States between 2010 and 2019 and the 24th fastest growing metro from 2018 to 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Among U.S. counties with at least 20,000 people, Benton County was the 40th fastest growing county between 2010 and 2019 and the 73rd fastest-growing county from 2018 to 2019.

The Census Bureau released Thursday (March 26) updated population estimates as of July 1, 2019, for 3,142 counties and 384 metropolitan statistical areas in the United States. This will be the last set of estimates the agency releases for the counties and metro areas before the 2020 Census, from which data is expected to be released starting later this year and into 2021.

Between 2010 and 2019, the population of Northwest Arkansas, or the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area, increased 21.5%, or by 94,783, to 534,904. The metro is the 107th largest in the United States and had the 44th highest numerical population increase between 2010 and 2019.