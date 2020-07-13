North Little Rock city council passes required mask ordinance

The North Little Rock city council passed an ordinance that requires masks inside businesses.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock city council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday evening that requires masks inside businesses or when social distancing isn't possible.

North Little Rock is the seventh city in Arkansas to do so. Little Rock, Hot Springs and Conway are other cities around central Arkansas who have passed their own mask mandates.

Governor Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order that allows cities in Arkansas to adopt the ordinance that requires wearing masks in public.

Hutchinson said he had been in contact with several cities about desires to require masks.

The mask mandate will be up to each individual business. North Little Rock police will take calls from store owners and managers if someone is not cooperating.

Councilmember Debi Ross believes having this ordinance in place will make people feel more comfortable.

"We are support to any business. We will have signs made up and they can download the signs. They can print them off and put them in the door windows," Ross said.