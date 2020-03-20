x
North Hills Surgery Center in Fayetteville suspending operations temporarily

Credit: North Hills Surgery Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The North Hills Surgery Center in Fayetteville is temporarily suspending operations in efforts to decrease community exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19). 

This is also an effort to preserve resources, supplies, and staffing that might be needed elsewhere.

Procedures done at North Hills Surgery Center are non-urgent, elective procedures for conditions that are nonlife-threatening. 

The surgery center has suspended operations for the next two weeks effective Friday (Mar.20).

This decision will be evaluated weekly while considering the coronavirus status, current supplies, and available staff.