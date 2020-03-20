North Hills Surgery Center in Fayetteville suspending operations temporarily

The North Hills Surgery Center in Fayetteville is temporarily suspending operations in efforts to decrease community exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19).

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The North Hills Surgery Center in Fayetteville is temporarily suspending operations in efforts to decrease community exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19).

This is also an effort to preserve resources, supplies, and staffing that might be needed elsewhere.

Procedures done at North Hills Surgery Center are non-urgent, elective procedures for conditions that are nonlife-threatening.

The surgery center has suspended operations for the next two weeks effective Friday (Mar.20).