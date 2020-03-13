No fans admitted to Oaklawn horse races, casino to remain open

The horses will run in races this weekend, but no fans will be admitted to watch. The casino, however, will remain open until further notice.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark — According to Oaklawn Racing and Gaming, the horses will run in races this weekend, but no fans will be admitted to watch beginning Friday, March 13 until at least Sunday.

The outstanding stakes races include the $125,000 Temperence Hill, $350,000 Essex Handicap, $350,000 Azeri Stakes (G2), and culminating with the $1 million Rebel Stakes (G2). The Rebel Stakes will still award 85 points towards Kentucky Derby eligibility.

In order to keep up the races, Oaklawn said to download the Oaklawn Anywhere App.

Canceled events include Dawn at Oaklawn, barn tours, and the Infield, but the casino will continue to remain open until further notice.

As this is a constantly evolving situation, Oaklawn will work closely with government officials and relevant health authorities in assessing when it will reopen the racing side to onsite spectators.

Anyone who purchased tickets for racing dates between March 13 and March 15 will receive a full refund. Refunds will start being issued on the next live racing date by visiting or calling the Reserved Seats Office.

Oaklawn President Louis Cella said, “We represent the sport of kings. As such, we will act in a similar fashion to other sports organizations throughout the country. The health and safety of our fans, horsemen, and Team Members have always been and will continue to be our top priorities.”