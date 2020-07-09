NHS Football team temporarily cancels practices due to COVID-19 concerns

The team has also canceled their game between the Grizzlies and the Greenwood Bulldogs which was originally scheduled for September 11. Greenwood will be playing Har-Ber this Friday instead.

Fort Smith Public Schools Athletic Director Michael Beaumont will be working with health officials and the Northside coaching staff to reassess circumstances one week from today to make decisions about future practices and the game scheduled on Sept. 18.

Beaumont said, “In an effort to work with the Arkansas Department of Health and to gather all information necessary to make the best decision regarding the safety of our students and staff, I believe that it’s best to pause for one week. We knew sports this year would be different from any other year. We’ll continue to make decisions that support the safety of our students and staff, while also allowing our student-athletes to compete when conditions permit.”