Newton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for a missing elderly person.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for a missing elderly person.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler says 69-year-old Raymond Spring was last seen in Deer, Arkansas on Thursday (July 16,) at around 10:00 p.m.

Spring is 6'00" tall, weighs 200 lbs, and has brown eyes and hair. Spring has some medical conditions and it appears he does not have all his needed medications.

Spring sent his wife a text saying he was going out for a night ride on his motorcycle. A person he was staying with saw him ride away on the motorcycle and since then, no one has had contact with him.

Spring is believed to be riding his 2012 Harley Davidson Road King with Texas license plate 757 V3F.

Sheriff Wheeler said, "we are very concerned about Mr. Spring and hope to get some answers for his family quickly."