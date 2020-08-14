New Arkansas Fall Sports Guidelines

The Governor announced a directive regarding outdoor and indoor sports. Fall Sports now have official guidelines to follow.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Governor announced a directive regarding outdoor and indoor sports. Fall Sports now have official guidelines to follow.

This includes seating arrangements. The governor announced a directive regarding outdoor and indoor sport and capacity.



Governor Hutchinson didn't release details, he says you can visit the Department of Health website for that, but did say 66 percent will be the maximum capacity.

Fans will need to socially distance and masks will need to be worn. Enforcing these guidelines will be up to the individual school districts. Hutchinson acknowledged that it could get chaotic if it becomes first come first served.

“Whether they restrict it to parent's relatives obviously it’s a big community event and they can be spaced along sidelines or the fence as they call it but they have to socially distance so that’s up to them to figure out,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Executive director for Arkansas Activities Association, LanceTaylor, says he's excited and the kids are excited. Hutchinson says he hopes school districts will have people at events reminding fans to follow the guidelines.