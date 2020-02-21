Neighbors concerned about washed away road in Van Buren

Residents are concerned about a rural Van Buren road they say has been washed out for several months.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A section of road in Van Buren has been washed out to the point where school buses can't travel on it. Homeowners say they're currently patching it themselves.

“We’re concerned about the fire department coming down here or the ambulance that has to be,” Steven Martin said.

People who live on East Northbrook Road in Van Buren say the culvert needs to be fixed because it's the only way in and out of the neighborhood.

“They already had to stop the school buses from coming down here because of the road,” Martin said.

Due to the heavy rain, the culvert has begun to deteriorate, creating a challenge for drivers.

The road itself is already very narrow which makes traffic a bit tight. The middle of the road is starting to depress because on the other side of the road, the culverts are starting to collapse.

“Lower automobiles and everything scratches the bottom of the frame of the individual's automobile, and they have to go sideways get across as well,” Martin said.

Martin says those who live nearby have done a fair job of keeping the road usable. They've piled rocks and gravel and have even filled in some cement when they can. But now they are hoping to see some help from Crawford County.

“For the last month or two, I’ve been coordinating with the school system and the concerns of those citizens in that area,” said County Judge Dennis Gilstrap.

Gilstrap says the road is both public and private, so the county needs to find a certain reason to fund any maintenance, which that reason is for school traffic.

“For the safety of those people and so we can get the school buses, main priority, running again and the safety of the children,” Gilstrap said.

The judge says an order has been put in for the new culvert, but the plan could take a couple of days.