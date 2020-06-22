Neighbors capture a string of vehicle break-ins on home security cameras

Home security cameras captured what appeared to be three hooded men breaking into vehicles at the Red Maple culdesac in Rogers.

ROGERS, Ark. — Around 2:45 early Friday morning (June 19), home security cameras captured what appeared to be three hooded men breaking into vehicles at the Red Maple culdesac in Rogers.

The men were carrying flashlights and pulling on vehicle handles to see if they were unlocked.

"They all got out of the car and checked all the houses that had cars out in front of it, and then they left around 2:47, so it all took just a few minutes. I'm pretty confident they knew what they were doing," says Red Maple resident Wesley Cooper.

Coopers vehicle was broken into, but thankfully, he did not have anything valuable in the car.

According to neighbors, one woman's purse and wallet were wiped clean and abandoned on the side of the road.

Rogers police have yet to identify the men in the video but are working to find out. If you have any information regarding the break-ins, you're encouraged to call Rogers Police.