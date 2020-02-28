x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

Need a furry friend? Pet adoptions are free through Fayetteville Animal Services

The Fayetteville Animal Services shelter currently has free adoptions for all of their available pets.
Credit: MGN Galleries

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Animal Services shelter currently has free adoptions for all of their available pets. 

According to their Facebook post, Mr. Daniel Klein made a donation to make this possible. 

Adoptions are free with an approved application. 

The Fayetteville Animal Services shelter thank the community by saying: 

"Y'all are awesome!! We can't thank our community and supporters enough for helping make our city shelter a success. It takes a village!"

To view all the pets that currently available for adoption and to see more about each pet, click here.  
Fayetteville Animal Services
ADOPTION TAIL THURSDAY! We love ALL adoption stories, especially whe... n we get one that isn't a cat or dog! We get the occasional ferret up for adoption and people just LOVE them! "Hello, I saw the post on Facebook asking for more adoption tails, even if the pets weren't adopted from Fayetteville animal services, so I thought I'd send in another one.
Facebook