Need a furry friend? Pet adoptions are free through Fayetteville Animal Services

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Animal Services shelter currently has free adoptions for all of their available pets.
According to their Facebook post, Mr. Daniel Klein made a donation to make this possible.
Adoptions are free with an approved application.
The Fayetteville Animal Services shelter thank the community by saying:
"Y'all are awesome!! We can't thank our community and supporters enough for helping make our city shelter a success. It takes a village!"
