Tyson Foods will pay workers if they get COVID-19 vaccine while away from work

Tyson Foods will now pay its team members who receive the Covid-19 vaccine away from work. They already offer free, on-site Covid-19 vaccinations to U.S. workers.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Editor's Note: The attached video is about a House investigation into the spread of COVID-19 at the nation's meatpacking plants. 

Tyson Foods announced Wednesday (Feb. 17) that it would begin compensating its workers who get a COVID-19 vaccine outside of their normal shift or through an external source.

The company already offers free, on-site COVID-19 vaccinations at its U.S. plants, consistent with prioritization regulations and as vaccine supplies are available. Several hundred Tyson Foods team members, mostly health service staff and workers over the age of 65, have already been vaccinated, Tyson says.

Tyson will now also compensate workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they receive the vaccine at an off-site facility. 

They have partnered with Matrix Medical Network to explain to its workers the benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Tyson says vaccinations for team members are voluntary.

A major talking point during the COVID-19 pandemic has been outbreaks at the nation's food processing plants. A House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis has launched an investigation into the Trump Administration and OSHA's actions to prevent the spread of the virus in meatpacking plants. 

