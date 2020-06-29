Man accused of shooting 2 Tulsa police officers in custody after manhunt

David Ware is now in custody after he was tracked down at a home, police in Tulsa said. A second suspect is also in custody.

TULSA, Okla. — Police in Tulsa have arrested the man they say shot two police officers during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

The suspect is identified as David Ware, 32.

CBS affiliate KOTV identified the wounded officers as Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. Both remained in critical condition late Monday after undergoing surgery.

Chief Wendell Franklin said it was about 3:30 a.m. when officers first pulled Ware over and asked him to exit his vehicle because the vehicle needed to be towed due to taxes due to the state. Ware allegedly refused to comply, however.

The traffic stop became physical, and Sgt. Johnson attempted to use a Taser on Ware, but he continued to refuse to get out. Officers eventually were able to get Ware out of the vehicle, but then he pulled a gun and fired multiple gunshots, police said.