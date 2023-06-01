Police said the customer who shot the robber is wanted for questioning. He has not been charged.

HOUSTON — A customer at Ranchito Taqueria shot and killed a man who robbed the restaurant in southwest Houston late Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Houston police also released surveillance photos of the customer who shot the robber in the video. Investigators said he is wanted for questioning for his role in the shooting. He has not been identified and is not charged at this time.

A photo of his 1970s or 80s model pickup truck with no bed was also released

Workers at the restaurant were pretty shaken up about the incident. The restaurant said they will reopen around 7 a.m.

This happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the restaurant on S. Gessner near Bellaire Boulevard.

Houston police said an armed man in a mask came inside the restaurant, demanding money and wallets from customers. However, as he was leaving, one of those customers shot the suspect.

The shooter collected the stolen money from the robber and returned it to the other patrons, police said.

Then the rest of the people in the restaurant left the scene before the police arrived.

None of the other people in the restaurant were injured during the incident.

Investigators said the suspect ended up not having a real gun.

“The robbery suspect he came into the store and was wearing masks and gloves,” HPD Lt. Wilkens said. “He had a plastic pistol possibly an aero soft or possibly a little BB pistol.”

The surveillance video shows the shooting going down. It shows customers, witnesses, and the shooter leaving the scene right after the shooting.