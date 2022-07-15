Just dial 988 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is changing from a 10-digit number to just 988.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Starting Saturday, people experiencing a mental health crisis can call 988 to receive support.

The old number will still work, but experts hope the three-digit number will make getting access to help easier.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) operates the Arkansas Lifeline Call Center and hopes to increase the number of callers it can help with the 988 number.

“In our state, we have the 11th highest suicide rate per capita, so being able to increase our capacity to help alleviate some of these suicides is just huge,” Jacob Smith, Substance Misuse and Injury Prevention Section Chief at ADH said.

Back in 2020, the FCC approved the three-digit number change.

“We’ve started seeing through the pandemic that emotional health is just as important as physical health, so we have to take care of our mind just as much as our body,” Smith said.

In Arkansas, if you have a 479, 501, or 870 area code you’ll be routed to one of three call centers in the state.

If your area code is out of state, you can ask to be transferred to one of the Arkansas centers.

“We have trained counselors that are here to provide local resources. Just the best way to say it: Arkansans helping Arkansans,” Smith said.

The Biden Administration invested 432 million dollars into scaling up crisis centers across the nation. This money is also giving funding directly to states.

With the streamlined number, ADH says it’s prepared to handle the increase in calls.

The state even plans to roll out a 988 text line by the beginning of 2023.

The free lifeline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and offers trained counselors to listen and provide support.

“If anybody is struggling, please, don’t struggle in silence and reach out to us,” Smith said.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.