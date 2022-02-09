x
Moose attacks Arkansas native's sled team in Alaska, injures 4 dogs

Arkansas native Bridgett Watkins and her sled dog team were attacked by a bull moose for over an hour while training in Alaska.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week. 

And the attack didn’t end even after Arkansas native Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal. She said on Facebook last Friday that the moose seriously injured four of her dogs and wouldn’t leave. 

The ordeal stopped after a friend showed up with a larger caliber gun and killed the moose. 

Watkins wrote that the attack first reported by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner happened while she was on a training run for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. 

Her injured dogs are recovering.

Credit: AP
In this photo provided by Iditarod rookie musher Bridgett Watkins, a bull moose stands between the snowmobile where she took refuge and her dog team on trails near Fairbanks, Alaska, Feb. 4, 2022. The moose attacked Watkins' dog team for over an hour during a training run, seriously injuring four before a friend shot and killed the moose. (Bridgett Watkins via AP)

