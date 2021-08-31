Arkansas Native among one of the fallen in Kabul bombing

Gov. Hutchinson recognized Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, one of the 13 servicemen killed in the Kabul suicide bombing, at his Tuesday (Aug.30) press conference.

ARKANSAS, USA —

Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, was one of the hundreds of service members assisting in evacuation efforts at the Kabul airport when he and 12 fellow U.S. troops' mission was cut short by a deadly suicide bomber on Thursday (Aug. 26).

At his press conference on Tuesday (Aug. 31), Gov. Asa Hutchinson started off by taking a moment to recognize Staff Sgt. Hoover and his family here in Arkansas.

Staff Sgt. Hoover was born in Arkansas before moving to West Memphis and then to Utah, where he had lived for the past 11 years. A large portion of Staff Sgt. Hoover's family still resides in Arkansas, according to Gov. Hutchinson.

Staff Sgt. Hoover had served as a Marine for 12 years, including three tours of Afghanistan.