50 Arkansas National Guardsmen expected to deploy to Southwest Asia

Around 50 Arkansas National Guard Soldiers from an Alpha Company Aviation Regiment and an Aviation Support Battalion will deploy to the Central Command area.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Approximately 50 Arkansas National Guard Soldiers from Alpha Company, 2-149 Aviation Regiment and Det. 2, Co. B, 777th Aviation Support Battalion will deploy for training and then to Southwest Asia.

On Saturday, June 11, the guardsmen will depart from Camp Robinson at 9 a.m. for premobilization training and then onward to the Central Command area of operations in Southwest Asia.

The guardsmen will depart to Fort Hood in Texas for premobilization training for two months. After the training, they will deploy to two locations in the Central Command area of operations in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. They are expected to be in the area of operations for roughly nine months before they return home.

Alpha Co., 2-149th will be providing command and control and in-flight security for medical evacuation operations at multiple locations throughout Southwest Asia. Det. 2, Co. B, 777th will be providing helicopter phase maintenance.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.