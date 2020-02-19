Japan issues coronavirus guidelines to worried citizens as cases spike

Japan has stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus after an uptick in cases nationwide.

TOKYO, Japan — Japan has stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus after an uptick in cases nationwide sparked concern among the public and cast a shadow over the economy and Tokyo's preparations to host the Summer Olympics.

The country's health ministry issued guidelines on Monday for people experiencing symptoms similar to the coronavirus in an effort to to prevent worried citizens from inundating hospitals by providing them with specific hotlines to call.

People who are feeling lethargic, experiencing shortness of breath, or who have had a temperature of 37.5 Celsius or higher for four days should call nationwide healthcare centers that are in charge of responding to the outbreak, the health ministry advises.

A total of 606 cases of the virus, officially called Covid-19, have been confirmed in the country -- the largest outbreak outside China.

Of those cases, 544 are related to the stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship under quarantine in Tokyo Bay, which reported 88 new cases on Tuesday.

On Friday morning, cases unrelated to the ship stood at 31, but by Tuesday that number had doubled to 62 following a spike in cases across the country in the past few days. An elderly woman in Kanagawa prefecture is the only person in Japan to have died of the virus.

The guidance comes as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a meeting with medical experts over the weekend and Japan's health minister warned on Sunday that the nation is "entering a new phase" in the coronavirus outbreak.

"We want to ask the public to avoid non-urgent, non-essential gatherings. We want the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions to avoid crowded places," health minister Katsunobu Kato said Sunday, after a discussion by a panel of experts. They said Japan was still in the early stages of infection.

Kato said that as it would be difficult to track the source of the infections, Japan could see a rise in cases. He stressed that it was important for medical facilities to prepare themselves in advance to tackle a potential spread of the infection in Japan.

Biggest outbreak outside China

The coronavirus has spread from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in central China, to more than 25 countries, killing 2,005 people and infecting more than 75,000 people.

Face masks have become scarce in Japan since early February. Amid the shortage, an old tweet from the Tokyo police's department's disaster countermeasures division from August 2019 that provides instruction on how to make a DIY mask gained renewed chatter online as people turn to increasingly creative measures to protect themselves.

Japan has already started to take a number of precautions to overcome and prevent the spread of the virus.

Two Japanese airlines -- All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines -- announced a reduction or suspension of flights to mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak on February 4.

On Monday, the Japanese Imperial Household announced it would cancel next weekend's public birthday celebration for Emperor Naruhito over fears that large crowds could encourage the spread of coronavirus.

The Tokyo Marathon will also only be open to elite athletes due to public health concerns about the novel coronavirus, according to an announcement by event organizers on Monday. So far, Tokyo 2020 Olympic organizers have asserted the preparations for the Games, which are due to officially begin on Friday, July 24, will continue.

More Japanese companies are adopting the practice of encouraging their employees to work from home to prevent exposing them to the virus on congested public transport and in offices.

Japanese telecoms giant NTT is the latest to join a slew of firms encouraging their employees to telework in a bid to protect its workers from the virus.

Earlier in February, Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten told employees who had recently returned from China to work from home for two weeks, according to public broadcaster NHK. The incubation period of the virus is believed to be 14 days.

Economic impact

Amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak, speculation is growing around the affect it will have on Japan's tourism industry and economy.

This year, Japan's popular destinations have seen a slump in tourist numbers as China announced a ban on outbound group travel as part of its battle to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in January.

That particularly affected Japan, which had approximately 9.6 million visitors from China in 2019 -- accounting for a third of foreign tourist expenditure in the country.

Japan has struggled to recover from three recessions in the past eight years. It has also absorbed a sales tax hike and grappled with the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, a powerful storm that hit the country last fall.

There are concerns the virus could push the country into another recession.