Investigators in Georgia trying to identify woman found dead by hunters

Hunters found the woman Dec. 2 in Liberty County. Investigators say she's the victim of an apparent homicide and her identity is not yet known.

RICEBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is trying to find the identity of a woman found dead in the woods. Hunters found her Dec. 2 at the Portal Hunting Club that intersects with Jones Road near the City of Riceboro and Liberty and McIntosh counties border.

Her date of death is believed to be about two weeks before she was found, according to a GBI news release.

She is described as a white female, brown hair, approximately 5'9' to 5'10', 190 to 200 pounds with no apparent scars or tattoos, the news release states.