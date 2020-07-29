Fire crews battle train derailment, massive fire at Tempe Town Lake bridge

PHOENIX — Fire crews were battling a massive fire involving a train on the Tempe Town Lake bridge early Wednesday.
Heavy smoke was seen over Tempe Town Lake by Sky 12.
The train was derailed and on fire and the Tempe Town Lake bridge partially collapsed.
It was not immediately known whether the derailment or the fire started first.
It was not immediately known what caused either the derailment or the fire.
One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. No one in the train crew was injured, according to Union Pacific.
There have been no reports of extensive injuries or deaths, according to Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.
About eight to 10 train cars were involved.
The cars consisted of a mix of freight and tank cars.
Three tank cars were on the ground under the bridge. Two contained cyclohexanone and one contained a rubber material.
None were reported leaking, and no tank cars were involved in the fire.
Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan said the south side of the bridge collapsed and rail cars fell into an empty park below.
McMahan said the bridge was last inspected on July 9.
Brandon Siebert, the Tempe Fire inspector, said it was possible that the train derailment led to the partial bridge collapse, but that was not immediately known.
The collapse occurred over land, Siebert added. It was just feet from the Tempe Beach Park corridor.
There were no injuries on Tempe Beach Park, he added.
The train was hauling wood, as seen by Sky 12. That wood then caught on fire. Lumber also fell from the bridge and was burning on the road below.
It was not immediately known whether any people were injured and what the extent of their injuries were. The train conductor was safe.
Tempe Center for the Arts was evacuated. There were a few people inside but they were sent home. Authorities vacated the area as a precaution.
Loop 202 was closed in the area from Loop 101 to the State Route 143. Loop 101 ramps to the Loop 202 westbound were closed because of the fire.
Operations at Sky Harbor were not impacted.
People were asked to avoid the area until further notice.
Fire crews from around the Valley assisted in putting out the blaze.
The investigation was ongoing. Federal investigators were involved.
LEER EN ESPANOL: Equipo de bomberos tratan de sofocar un fuerte incendio en el puente de Tempe Town Lake
Train fire at Tempe Town Lake bridge
