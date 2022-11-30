Former President Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID

ARKANSAS, USA — Former president Bill Clinton announced today that he tested positive for COVID-19.
He reported only having mild symptoms and pointed out that he has been vaccinated and boosted as well.
In a tweet posted this afternoon, Clinton said:
"I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home.
"I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months."