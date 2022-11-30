Former President Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID

Former President Bill Clinton announced this afternoon that he tested positive for COVID-19.

He reported only having mild symptoms and pointed out that he has been vaccinated and boosted as well.

In a tweet posted this afternoon, Clinton said:

"I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home.