Arkansas architecture firm chosen to design Global War on Terrorism memorial in Washington, D.C.

Marlon Blackwell Architects was founded by Marlon Blackwell in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 1992.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation announced on July 13 the Fayetteville-based architecture firm Marlon Blackwell Architects to design the memorial.

Marlon Blackwell established Malon Blackwell Architects back in 1990 according to the firm's website. The firm was chosen after the foundation evaluated 177 American and international firms. Blackwell's biography on the University of Arkansas website says he has been teaching there since 1992. Blackwell is currently the E. Fay Jones Chair in Architecture and is a Distinguished Professor at the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design.

The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation is a nonprofit formed by veterans, military spouses, and supportive Americans "to honor the service and sacrifice of all individuals – both uniformed and non-uniformed – who have contributed to global counterterrorism efforts since September 11th, 2001."

The foundation's memorial has been authorized to be built on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Marlon Blackwell Architects will work alongside a Design Advisory Council (DAC) which Foundation President and CEO Michael Rodriguez says will "help ensure that the Memorial reflects the experiences of all who have served and sacrificed in this ongoing conflict." The DAC is made up of Gold Star family members, veterans, and other global war on terrorism stakeholders, according to the press release.

"Our firm will create a place of reverence, reflection, and restoration which fulfills the Foundation’s vision and mission,” said Blackwell.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device