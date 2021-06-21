x
11 people injured in Branson area shuttle bus crash

The patrol says the bus was turning onto Highway 86 and was struck by a Ford Mustang.
HOLLISTER, Mo. — Eleven people have been treated for mostly minor injuries after a shuttle bus and a car collided in southwestern Missouri. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 12:25 a.m. Monday in Taney County, in the Branson area. 

Two passengers on the bus were treated for moderate injuries. The other passengers and both drivers suffered minor injuries. 

All of the bus passengers were from Branson. 

The bus driver is from Holiday Hills, Arkansas, and the Mustang driver is from Ridgedale, Missouri.

