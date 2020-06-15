National Parks Service searching for missing hiker near Buffalo National River

According to the National Parks Service, officials are searching for a missing man near the Buffalo National River.

Thomas Reid, 65, of West Memphis, Ark. was last seen on the Sneeds Creek trail around 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13.

Reid was reported injured to US Park Rangers by his brother at 7:24 p.m. on Saturday. The two had been hiking together when Reid injured his knee. Reid’s brother went to get help, but upon returning to the area, Reid was not found.

Reid is described as 6 feet tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has gray hair and a gray beard.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a denim button-up shirt, and hiking boots.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police have joined in on the search. If you have seen Reid, call the National Parks Service at 888-653-0009.

