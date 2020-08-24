Zoom is back online after outage impacts schools, businesses

Zoom says it has fixed an issue that caused many people to not be able to use the video conferencing program on Monday morning.

Zoom experienced partial outages Monday morning during the first day of school for thousands of students who are relying on the video conferencing technology to connect with educators.

Some Zoom users in the U.S. began their week with problems logging on to the ever popular teleconference application.

The company confirmed on its websites that its meetings and video webinars service was suffering a "partial outage" for several hours.

Around 1:15 p.m. Eastern, the company said the issue had been resolved.

According to Down Detector, the majority of the issues seemed to be coming from the east coast of the U.S. with thousands of users reporting problems logging in before 9 a.m. Eastern.

Other systems like Zoom Phone and Zoom Chat were reported as "Operational."

In a statement a representative from Zoom wrote, "We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.