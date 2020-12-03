Yamaha recalls 82,000 wireless electric guitar equipment due to fire hazard

Yamaha recalled equipment that is used to wirelessly connect an electric guitar to an amplifier because the battery can overheat.

HAMAMATSU, Shizuoka — Yamaha has recalled 82,000 digital wireless pieces for electric guitars because of a fire hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Line 6 Relay G10 Digital Wireless Guitar Systems and USB Charging Cables, which are used to wirelessly connect an electric guitar to an amplifier, were recalled because the lithium-ion battery can overheat and the battery cover can forcefully separate.

The system consists of a transmitter, a receiver, and a charger.

The receivers have both a 1/4” and XLR output to connect to an amplifier or other audio equipment. The products are all black, and the Relay G10T transmitter is stamped “Relay G10” and has a four-digit date code followed by a six-digit individual serial number.

G10: Serial # 6601000001

G10S (G10SR): Serial # 6736000001

G10T: Serial # 6640000001

Yamaha said it is aware of four incidents worldwide of the battery cover separating forcefully from the transmitter, and there has only been one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The items were sold at Guitar Center, Sweetwater Sound, Musicians Friend, Sam Ash, and other small retailers nationwide and online on Amazon from March 2016 through December 2019.