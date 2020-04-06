Wisconsin storm tears giant American flag to pieces. People see messages in that.

Some said it reflected the state of our nation today. Others saw a message of strength and resilience.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — An American flag -- described as the world's largest free-flying version of the Stars and Stripes -- was torn to shreds in 90-mph winds Tuesday night in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. People online said they saw it as a sign of how our nation is today amid a pandemic and protests following the death of George Floyd, but also a sign of hope and resilience.

The flag stands on the property of Acuity Insurance, according to the Sheboygan Press.

An image of the tattered flag was posted on the Sheboygan night scanner Facebook page. In the comments, people said the battered red, white and blue banner was a sign.

"That reflects the state of our country at this time," wrote Mike Wiltzius.

"It completely sums up and is so sad to see. How America is right now and our flag. Torn and battered," wrote Gina Bogenschuetz.

Others saw signs of hope and perseverance.

"But She still is flying high and proud. Like the bombs bursting in air!" wrote Dawn Erdmann.

Lila Strebing noted that the blue section with the 50 stars representing the states remained intact. According to a history of the flag posted by PBS, the blue represents "vigilance, perseverance and justice," which she noted.

"We stand who and strong throughout all states. We are united," Strebing wrote.

A new flag had replaced the old one by Wednesday morning.

The Sheboygan Press noted the flag flies on that pole for 120 to 130 days before it is replaced. That flag happened to be on Day 120, so it was near retirement.