White House sends condolences to Canadian shooting victims

Police have fanned out across more than a dozen crime scenes after a rampage by a gunman disguised as a police officer left at least 18 dead and homes in smoldering ruins in rural communities across Nova Scotia.

The weekend attack was the deadliest shooting in Canadian history.

Among the dead were a police officer and the suspected shooter. Officials identified the suspect as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, and say he drove a car made to look like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser. Authorities did not provide a motive for the killings but say they believe he acted alone.

The White House shared a message from the president and first lady Monday night regarding the tragedy, which reads:

"On behalf of the American people, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump send their sincere condolences to all Canadians following the recent atrocities in Nova Scotia. The United States and Canada share a special, enduring bond. As friends and neighbors, we will always stand with one another through our most trying times and greatest challenges. The United States strongly condemns these murders, and our prayers are with the victims and their families.