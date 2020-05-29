Trump: US terminating relationship with World Health Organization

President Trump also said Friday that the U.S. would be sanctioning Chinese officials responsible for eroding the autonomy of Hong Kong.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has announced that he is "terminating" the United States's relationship with the World Health Organization and sanctioning Chinese officials responsible for eroding the autonomy of Hong Kong.

During a speech from the Rose Garden, the president also announced measures the U.S. would be taking against China.

Trump said that the U.S. would be banning "certain foreign nationals from China" and updating the State Department's travel advisory to Hong Kong and revoking Hong Kong's "preferential treatment.

The president left without answering any questions and did not address the violent protests stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Earlier in the day, administration officials said Trump was considering a months-old proposal to revoke the visas of students affiliated with educational institutions in China linked to the People’s Liberation Army or Chinese intelligence.

Trump is also weighing targeted travel and financial sanctions against Chinese officials for actions in Hong Kong, according to the officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“We’ll be announcing what we’re doing tomorrow with respect to China and we are not happy with China," Trump told reporters at an unrelated event Thursday, referring mainly to COVID-19. "We are not happy with what’s happened. All over the world people are suffering, 186 countries. All over the world they’re suffering. We’re not happy.”