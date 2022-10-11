What's open and closed on Veterans Day?

Veterans Day, celebrated on Nov. 11 every year, honors those who have served in the U.S. military.

WASHINGTON — Friday marks Veterans Day, an annual celebration honoring those who have served in the U.S. military.

The federal holiday on Nov. 11 is linked to the end of World War I and wasn't officially called Veterans Day until 1954.

What is open and what is closed on Veterans Day 2022?

Post Offices: As is usually the case, the U.S. Postal Service will be taking a break from delivering mail on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day this year. Post offices across the U.S. will be closed for the holiday and mail delivery will be paused.

UPS and FedEx: UPS confirmed on its website that all stores would be open on Veterans Day, but warned customers that shipping could take an extra day because of the federal holiday. Similarly, FedEx said all services would be operational Friday, with the only disruption being a possible delay to "Fedex Ground Economy" packages.



Banks: Most banks — including major banks such as Chase and Wells Fargo — are closed on Veterans Day, because they fall under the Federal Reserve, which is taking the day off as a government agency. Online banking services will still be in operation, with limited access to a live representative in many cases. ATMs should also remain accessible.

U.S. Stock Markets: Unlike banks, the New York Stock Exchange doesn't close on Veterans Day. Wall Street will have a full day of trading, and operate as usual on Friday. Bond markets, which work with the federal government, will be closed on Friday.

National Parks: National parks across the country will not only be open on Veterans Day, admission will be free, according to the National Parks Service.

Government offices: Most government offices, both local and federal, will be closed for Veterans Day, although certain essential services such as the police and fire departments will remain operational as usual.

Stores and Restaurants: Most places of business remain open on Veterans Day, although many may have reduced hours.

Public Schools: Many, but not all, public schools across the country will be closed in observance of Veterans Day this year. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers this comprehensive guide as a learning resource for students and teachers. Be sure to double check with your local school to see whether classes are in session.

What is Veterans Day? When did Veterans Day start?

During World War I, the fighting ended on Nov. 11, 1918 when an armistice went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Nearly twenty years later, legislation passed on May 13, 1938, officially making Nov. 11 of each year a federal holiday, originally known as "Armistice Day," the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs explains on its website.

The holiday was first created to honor veterans of World War I, but then in 1954, the original legislation was amended to change the holiday's name to Veterans Day, to honor American veterans of all wars.

How is Veterans Day different from Memorial Day?

In the United States, Memorial Day's purpose is to honor military members who have died, while Veterans Day recognizes the service of all America's veterans.