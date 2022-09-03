Ukrainian family living in Arkansas talks about Russian invasion

"It is not a special military operation. It is a real war. I am very, very sad. It is a very bad time."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Ukrainian family living in Northwest Arkansas shares their feelings about what's going on in their home country.

"It is not a special military operation. It is a real war. I am very, very sad. It is a very bad time," said Mila Demydov.

Since the pandemic, Mila and Vitalii Demydov are Ukrainian but have lived in Fayetteville with their son. Before that, they would visit here during winter in Ukraine. Mila says her country is beautiful, and her fellow Ukrainians are peaceful.

"I am very angry, very sad. I am very frustrated. But my country is in blood. A lot have died," she said.

Mila and her husband Vitalii Demydov both take English classes at the Ozark Literacy Council. He doesn't think Putin respects human life and wants more land to rebuild the Russian empire and bring back the Soviet Union.

"We need to help Ukraine stop Putin's killing," said Vitalii Demydov.

Dmytro Demydov moved to the U.S. 20 years ago to get his chemistry degree at Pittsburgh State and now works in the chemistry department at the University of Arkansas. His brother is an engineer in the Ukrainian military. They are from the central part of the country where there currently isn't any fighting.

"I don't even know where to start, you know it's sad, all these feelings… it's like sadness and constant worry…angry that it's happened. So, when your neighbor comes and try and take your land, try and kill your people," said Dmytro Demydov.

Dmytro says they are very thankful for the support of the United States and their neighbors in Europe. He says that Ukraine will win with all the support, supplies, and prayers. He says people have asked how they can help, and he says by paying more at the pump.

"That's what I'm telling my friends… it's a small indirect contribution, it's $5, $10 what you're paying is indirectly contribute to the victory of Ukrainians," he said.

