Arkansas leaders react to death of Little Rock filmmaker Brent Renaud in Ukraine

Statements have poured in from state leaders after it was announced that Brent Renaud, an award-winning filmmaker that called Arkansas home, was killed in Ukraine.

ARKANSAS, USA — It was announced Sunday that Brent Renaud, an award-winning 50-year-old filmmaker that called Little Rock home, was reportedly killed in Ukraine.

According to reports from the Associated Press, Renaud was shot by Russian forces. The troops opened fire on a car that Renaud was inside of as he was filming Ukrainian refugees fleeing the area.

Renaud's death caught the attention of many both in Arkansas and around the country. Many state leaders began sharing their condolences throughout the day and celebrated the life of Renaud, the accomplished filmmaker that constantly gave back to the Natural State.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was the first of many state leaders to send his condolences to Renaud's family and countless others who were impacted by his death.

"My heart is heavy at the passing of American journalist and Little Rock native Brent Renaud. He lost his life while covering the pure evil that is the invasion of Ukraine. An award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Brent made great contributions to the culture and arts of Arkansas. Susan and I are praying for Brent's family and all those affected by his loss," he said.

Hutchinson wasn't alone in passing on his condolences, with Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd releasing the following statement through press release:

Brent Renaud will be remembered not only as a talented filmmaker but as an Arkansan who continuously gave back to our state to create a new generation of artists. His life's work stands as a testament of a free and open society, which is in stark contrast to the totalitarian forces whose unprovoked invasion he was documenting when his life was taken. I send my deepest sympathy to his family and the countless Arkansans who called him a friend.

The condolences continued as Sen. Tom Cotton kept Renaud's family in his thoughts and singled out Russian President Vladimir Putin, declaring the shooting of Renaud as a war crime.

“Arkansans are saddened today at the death of Brent Renaud in Ukraine. I join them in expressing deepest condolences to the Renaud family. And I reiterate to Vladimir Putin and his military leaders that the intentional targeting of innocent civilians, including reporters, is a war crime,” Cotton said.

Sen. John Boozman marveled at Renaud's storytelling abilities, stating that he was proud of the award-winning Arkansas filmmaker and thanked him for his contributions in keeping the world informed.

"Brent Renaud was an inspiring, talented storyteller who lost his life in the process of helping show the world the destruction & human cost of Russia’s war on Ukraine. We couldn’t be more proud that he was an Arkansan. I’m praying for all those who are grieving his tragic death," Boozman said on Twitter.

Renaud's life wasn't just celebrated by politicians in the state. Courtney Pledger, CEO of Arkansas PBS issued the following statement about a friend and colleague for many at the company:

Arkansas PBS deeply mourns the loss of our friend and colleague, Brent Renaud. Brent was driven to tell the most intimate of human stories from across our country and the globe, often in partnership with his brother Craig. The Renaud Brothers dedicated themselves to the growth of film culture in their home state of Arkansas, and we are so much richer as a result. We will never forget Brent, his talent, his intelligence, his bravery and his unfailing integrity.