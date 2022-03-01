AP: Biden expected to ban Russia from US airspace because of Ukraine

The European Union and Canada have taken similar steps, but the U.S. held back.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to announce Tuesday night that the U.S. is banning Russian aircraft from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The move follows similar actions by Canada and the European Union in recent days. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's State of the Union speech in advance.

Biden in his remarks was set to deliver an ominous warning that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden was to say, according to advance excerpts released by the White House. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union would shut down its airspace for planes owned, registered or controlled by Russians, “including the private jets of oligarchs.”

Canada’s transport minister, Omar Alghabra, said his nation was closing its airspace to all Russian planes to hold the country accountable for an unprovoked attack on its neighbor.

The European Union action came after many of its member countries had said they were barring Russian planes or planned to do so by Sunday night. However, a handful of European nations including Spain, Greece and Turkey had resisted closing their airspace before von der Leyen's announcement.

Asked Monday whether the U.S. would make a similar decision, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said no option is "off the table," but that many flights from the U.S. go over Russia on their way to Asia and other destinations.