TSA halts employees from using TikTok for social media posts

Sen. Chuck Schumer's concerns comes months after news reports that the U.S. government launched a national-security review of the app.

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration says it won't allow employees to use the China-owned video app TikTok to create social media posts for the agency after the Senate’s top Democrat raised concerns about potential national security issues.

The response Sunday comes after Sen. Chuck Schumer raised concerns in a letter Saturday to TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

The letter followed news reports the government launched a national security review of the app. Several senators in the past have noted concerns about censorship and data collection on TikTok.

It is popular with millions of U.S. teens and young adults. Schumer says national security experts have raised concerns about TikTok’s collection and handling of user data and personal information, locations and other content.