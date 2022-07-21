Trader Joe's recalls snickerdoodle cookies containing 'hard plastic pieces'

On Thursday, the company announced a recall for the cookies and said there are no injuries to date.

WASHINGTON — Trader Joe's is recalling its soft-baked snickerdoodle cookies as they might contain plastic pieces.

The company announced the recall Wednesday saying it was alerted by a supplier about the potential harm. The recalled cookies which are gluten free and vegan have no reported injuries, according to the press release.

All the recalled items, which are have a best by date of February 3, 2023, have been removed from sale. The company is urging consumers who purchased the recalled cookies to discard them or bring them to Trader Joe's stores for a full refund.

The affected cookies' code is SKU#94075.

Customers with any questions could contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations number (626)-599-3817 or email them.

On July 12, Trader Joe's issued a public health alert to its consumers for another product. The company's Caesar Salad with White Chicken Meat possesses a risk for those with an egg allergy as it may contain eggs.

The affected code for the salad is SKU#06832. According to the press release, there have been no illnesses or allergic reactions with the salads.

This is the second cookie recall by a store in July as Target recalled over a thousand units of Favorite Day brand Lavender Shortbread Cookies over a packaging error earlier this month.