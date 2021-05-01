T-Mobile says some customer information accessed in data breach

The company posted clarification in a statement deep on its website, and said while certain private information was not accessed, some data was.

T-Mobile says that customer information was accessed in a data breach recently, which exposed private information, after what the company is calling a hack.

In a statement on the mobile provider's website, T-Mobile says "call-related information" was exposed during the breach. In the information accessed, according to the company, hackers were able to reach what is called customer proprietary network information (CPNI), "as defined by the Federal Communication rules."

According to T-Mobile, "CPNI accessed may have included phone number, number of lines subscribed to on your account and, in some cases, call-related information collected as part of the normal operation of your wireless service."

T-Mobile said that sensitive customer data such as names on accounts, physical or email addresses, financial data, credit card information, social security numbers, tax ID, passwords, or PINs was not accessed.

In the statement, the company says that its cybersecurity team was able to discover the issue and "shut down malicious, unauthorized access to some information" related to customer accounts. T-Mobile said it worked with "assistance from leading cybersecurity forensics experts, to determine what happened and what information was involved," and also immediately reported the incident to federal law enforcement authorities.

T-Mobile said it was still in the process of notifying impacted customers.