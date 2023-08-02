Taylor Swift gives 'life-changing' $100,000 bonus checks to 'Eras Tour' truckers, reports say

The CEO of one of the trucking companies hauling the equipment for the Eras Tour said nearly 50 truckers got the bonus.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — As the U.S. leg of the "Eras Tour" wraps up for the year, Taylor Swift is making sure the truck drivers hauling the equipment for her tour feel appreciated.

According to multiple reports, Swift gave each driver a $100,000 check and a hand-written letter thanking them for their service during the tour.

Shomotion is one of the two transportation companies used by the tour according to its founder and CEO, Michael Scherkenbach.

“My company handles transportation of the stage and structure, pretty much the skeleton that everything hangs on at the concert venue," Scherkenbach told CNN.

The CEO said nearly 50 members between the two trucking companies received the six-figure bonus.

The drivers, who have been on the road and away from their families for 24 weeks since the tour kicked off, were called into what they believed was a routine meeting on Monday. But Swift's father, Scott, made an appearance and gave a short speech about how much he appreciated the truckers and what they've done for the tour, according to USA Today.

Each driver was given a letter, with the amount of the bonus written at the bottom of it -- an amount that Scherkenback described as 'life-changing' to CNN.

"We never expected our staff to receive any bonus of this [magnitude]. We were just grateful to be part of what we think will be a record-breaking tour on all fronts," Scherkenbach told USA Today.

Scherkenbach said the typical bonus is between $5,000 and $10,000 each.